Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.6820, with a volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $745.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

