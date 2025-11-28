Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.6820, with a volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The stock has a market cap of $745.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.