Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 162,618 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

