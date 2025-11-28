Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter worth $38,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inv Vk Mun Tr alerts:

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

VKQ opened at $9.57 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Inv Vk Mun Tr

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

In other Inv Vk Mun Tr news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,386.14. This trade represents a 93.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.