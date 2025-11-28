Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,089,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $591,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 289.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

ISRG opened at $574.23 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.24 and a 200-day moving average of $505.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,043,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

