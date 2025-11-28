Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,376.14.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 8 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,626. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,597. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,044 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,874.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,806.41.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

