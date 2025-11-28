International Paper Company $IP Stake Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4,583.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 281.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6%

IP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -393.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

