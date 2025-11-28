International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $309.18 and last traded at $308.6750. 1,688,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,874,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day moving average is $274.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

