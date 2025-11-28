International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $116,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IBM opened at $303.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

