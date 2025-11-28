Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 288,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 4,168,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

