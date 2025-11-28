Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.81. 54,366,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,288,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

