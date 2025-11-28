Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

