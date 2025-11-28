Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30,336 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,657,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,592,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 851,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knowles by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 87,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,163.50. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KN. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

