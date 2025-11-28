Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,890,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,665,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,894,000 after acquiring an additional 140,290 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 720,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,796,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.41 and a beta of 1.59. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.73. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $945.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,897.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,968,398 shares in the company, valued at $358,581,351.84. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

