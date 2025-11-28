Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,169 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

