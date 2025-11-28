Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,712 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,014,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 181,093 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 746,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 700,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

