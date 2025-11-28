Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,348 Shares of Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 192.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Astronics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Astronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

