Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

