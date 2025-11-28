Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 634,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,067,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $259,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,455,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,711.02. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $30,802.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,342.74. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,868 shares of company stock valued at $359,369. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

