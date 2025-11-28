Intech Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after buying an additional 936,718 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 378,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 332,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,733,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

