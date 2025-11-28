Intech Investment Management LLC Has $576,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $240,881,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,574,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,010,000 after buying an additional 138,971 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 207,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. This represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $77.94 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

