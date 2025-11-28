Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE HG opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $667.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $480,586.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,521.84. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $1,145,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,372.41. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

