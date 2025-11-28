Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 15.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 42.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ducommun from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DCO opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the sale, the vice president owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,850.27. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

