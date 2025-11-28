Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,489 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

