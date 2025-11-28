Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 550,764 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 545,017 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG opened at $16.41 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

