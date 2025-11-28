Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $87,025.96 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $87,025.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,168,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,936.94. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOWL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.