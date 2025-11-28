Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $39,130.36 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,125,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,708.40. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

