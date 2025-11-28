Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells 2,327 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525.56. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. 86,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,622. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 65.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

