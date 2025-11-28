Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 1,347 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $195,220.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,371.92. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 86,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,622. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Plexus by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 42,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

