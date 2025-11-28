Insider Selling: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Insider Sells $15,784.44 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) insider Jody Crook sold 34,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $15,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 629,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,709.84. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PED shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PEDEVCO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PEDEVCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PEDEVCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

