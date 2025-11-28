Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $53,370.03 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 553 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $53,370.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,987.93. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITRI opened at $98.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

