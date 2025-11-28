Insider Selling: Compass (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Sells $139,690.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Serwin sold 13,969 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $139,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 300,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,170. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE COMP opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

