Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,123,842.30 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,972,215.20. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85.
- On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,913.30.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05.
- On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.
- On Friday, November 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,324,358.70.
- On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.
Atlassian Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.03 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,483 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,719,000 after buying an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,867,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,001,000 after buying an additional 451,706 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,260,000 after buying an additional 2,041,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
