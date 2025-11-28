Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $113,250.90 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Prins sold 4,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $113,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,459.30. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

