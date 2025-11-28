Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $251,959.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $251,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,564. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 127.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

