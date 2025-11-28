Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Buys £48,000 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £48,000.
Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £490,000.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Coombs sold 23,358 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total transaction of £22,890.84.
Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of SRE opened at GBX 98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.03. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 72.65 and a 1 year high of GBX 107.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sirius Real Estate
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
