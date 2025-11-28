Insider Buying: Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Buys £9,995.19 in Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 16,941 shares of Northern 2 VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.19.

Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NTV opened at GBX 53.50 on Friday. Northern 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 50.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 57. The firm has a market cap of £128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.30.

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

