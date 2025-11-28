Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 215,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 90,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 5.07.

About Inomin Mines

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.