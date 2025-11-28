Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC Holdings Lessened by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151,414 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions and Support accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISSC shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

