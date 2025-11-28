Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC Holdings Lessened by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151,414 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions and Support accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.