INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
