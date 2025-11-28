INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INmune Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

INmune Bio Trading Up 8.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 384.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.