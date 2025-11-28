Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stock Holdings Increased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.