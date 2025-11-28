Inceptionr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,946,000 after purchasing an additional 998,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,152,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

