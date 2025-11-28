Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KBR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after buying an additional 683,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after buying an additional 308,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,929,000 after buying an additional 517,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

