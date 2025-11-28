Inceptionr LLC Sells 9,868 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aercap by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,243,000 after buying an additional 575,320 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,950,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.