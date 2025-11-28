Inceptionr LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,312,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

