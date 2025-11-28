Inceptionr LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,240. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley purchased 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $288.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.73 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

