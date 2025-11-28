Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152,448. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 136,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,646.88. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,626. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

