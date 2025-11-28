Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT Position Increased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,520 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $47,955.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 200,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,490.42. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melanie Gloria sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $298,226.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 173,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,329.82. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,598 shares of company stock valued at $442,134 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IMVT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.