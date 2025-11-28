Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 47.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) rose 47.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.40. Approximately 6,291,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 698,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

