Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 20.8% – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) was up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.78. Approximately 2,501,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 682,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 13.0%

The stock has a market cap of £10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

