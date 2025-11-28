Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 47.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.40. 6,291,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average session volume of 698,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.
Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 57.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
